Mid Wales Tories launch survey on electricity pylon plan to link wind farm into power grid

File photo of a wind farm protest at Cefn Goch Inn below Mynydd Clogau. Naturalist David Bellamy (left) with Mid Wales anti-windfarm campaigners at their protest at Cefn Coch.

Bute Energy & Green GEN Cymru has launched a consultation into plans for the Llyn Lort Energy Park and the associated Vyrnwy-Frankton grid connection in Montgomeryshire.

Craig Williams, Montgomery MP, said: “Our concern has always been that with the grid already at capacity, the industrialisation of our landscape with large-scale pylons criss-crossing our hills and valleys is very worrying.

"The proposals specifically refer to an overhead as opposed to underground connection, which is a huge concern to many residents across Montgomeryshire and Mid Wales.”

And Welsh parliament member Russell George MS said: “Montgomeryshire well remembers previous large-scale windfarm proposals of a decade ago, where our communities reacted in force against the total lack of consideration and empathy for residents and landscapes shown by developers.

"It is vital that renewable energy companies ensure that they take communities with them, rather than imposing projects upon Mid Wales.”

Bute Energy and Green GEN Cymru have recently opened a public consultation into their plans for a new windfarm development and substation within Montgomeryshire.

The elected representatives say the proposals for the Llyn Lort Energy Park, which would be located southwest of Llanerfyl and west of Cefn Coch, will include the erection of up to 25 large wind turbines.

They add that with no current National Grid infrastructure capable of collecting and distributing generated power, the development would also include a substation through the Vyrnwy Valley, connecting the energy parks through large lattice pylons and a new 132 kv overhead line linking to the main grid connecting in Shropshire.

Mr Williams and Mr George say they would like to hear your views regarding the proposals and invite people to complete a survey and leave comments here: https://action.conservatives.wales/montgomeryshire-windfarm-survey/