Wet and windy Wednesday on the cards as forecasters spot very deep low pressure on track to hit the UK

Picture: Met Office

The Met Office says there is a growing signal for a very deep area of low pressure to develop as we move towards midweek.

They say that low pressure systems are being battered into the UK by the jet stream high level wind and midweek could be very autumnal to put it mildly

Met Office forecasters have tweeted that it is staying autumnal with spells of wind and rain.

However they add "there is a growing signal for a deep area of low pressure to develop as we move towards midweek, which may bring disruption to parts of the UK."

But things can change and they say that the full details are uncertain at this stage.

"Full details are uncertain so stay tuned to the latest forecasts," they say on social media.