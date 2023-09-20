Flood alert issued in the borders as heavy rain hits Shropshire and Mid Wales

The Government flooding service issued the alert at 11.39am on Wednesday as river levels are forecast to rise at the Llanymynech river gauge.

The alert for the Severn/Vyrnwy confluence reads: "Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected to begin between 2pm and 4pm today.

"We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury."

Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley. The river level is expected to peak at Llanymynech from 3.3m to 3.5m this evening.

Natural Resources Wales has flood alerts in place for the Vyrnwy confluence covering the River Vyrnwy, River Tanat and River Cain and their tributaries, and the Upper Dee catchment in the Llangollen area.

The experts expect river levels to remain high overnight and are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid contact with flood water and avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses," the alert adds.

The alert will be updated at 9am on Thursday or as the situation changes.

River levels at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury are forecast to rise quickly but from a low level and to remain well below any flood risk in the next 36 hours.

Drivers were faced with heavy spray conditions including on the M54 as a band of heavy rain moved from west to east across Wales and into the Midlands.