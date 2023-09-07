Rats from Shrewsbury fishing pool encroach on housing estate

"Vermin" from Radbrook fishing pool in Shrewsbury have been going into the nearby estate. It comes after a warning to pool visitors not to feed the birds as the rats with eat the food.

Mike Cox, Shrewsbury Town Council's outdoor recreation and asset manager, told a meeting of the council that he understand the problem is now under control.

He said: "We did have a problem at Radbrook pool with vermin coming from the pool into the housing estate.

"Environmental Health have been down and it looks like the problem has ended. We will be continuing to monitor the situation."

The council's previous warning read: "Feeding the birds around Radbrook pool is unfortunately also feeding the rats," an authority spokesman said. "Unfortunately we cannot trap or poison due to the other wildlife in the vicinity so we are asking members of the public not to feed nor leave food around Radbrook Pool area in the hope that the lack of food will result in the rats not breeding and will eventually move away.