Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Midlands weather: 'Heavy rain and strong winds' followed by 'risk of hail and thunder' predicted for region

By Mark MorrisEnvironmentPublished: Comments

People in the West Midlands are being warned to expect strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday (April 11).

The Met Office weather prediction over the West Midlands at 1530 on Tuesday, April 11
The Met Office weather prediction over the West Midlands at 1530 on Tuesday, April 11

After a dry morning, the Met Office said "heavy rain and strong winds" would arrive "later into the afternoon" with "rather strong gusts at times."

After a relatively pleasant Easter weekend, it is now also set to get colder with maximum temperatures in the region only reaching 12C (53.6F).

Tuesday evening was predicted to see the rain spread eastwards "with a mix of clear spells and blustery showers following behind."

The winds will ease overnight but there will still be a brisk breeze around by the morning.

Wednesday will see some "blustery showers continuing through the morning, with the risk of hail and thunder."

There is also a chance of "longer spells of rain during the afternoon." It'll feel breezy and cold with maximum temperatures reaching 10C (50F).

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is a bit better following the unsettled week.

The Met Office said: "...Some calmer weather on its way into the weekend. Sunny spells and showers on Thursday and Friday with easing winds. Largely dry and cloudy on Saturday".

Environment
News
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News