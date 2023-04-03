Consultation launched for proposed new walking and cycling routes in seven Shropshire towns

A generic stock photo of a bike locked up outside. See PA Feature TOPICAL Wellbeing Cycling. Picture credit should read: Alamy/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature TOPICAL Wellbeing Cycling.

A six-week consultation into Shropshire Council’s first draft of the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) will start on April 17.

The scheme is part of the Council's 10-year plan to deliver new or improved infrastructure in the towns, with the aim of getting more people active.

Individual draft plans have been drawn up for seven towns in the Shropshire Council area – Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Whitchurch.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “The aim of this new plan is to deliver a fantastic network of cycling and walking routes and measures across Shropshire, with a focus on the seven key market towns.

“We really will need people to share their views and tell us what they think about our draft plan and there are lots of opportunities for people to get involved.

"Public feedback, particularly about the proposed routes and interventions for each area, will help ensure that our plans reflect what local communities want and need, so we really do need you to tell us what you think.

“All of the proposals will require funding to make them a reality, but LCWIPs are increasingly seen as a key requirement to access Department for Transport funding, so this new plan will strengthen our case for future Government funding for cycling and walking.”

Plans to reduce traffic speeds and introduce new cycle routes are among the 45 draft ideas to transform Shropshire's third largest market town, Market Drayton.

More than 15 new cycle routes have been proposed for the north Shropshire town, as well as the introduction of a 20mph speed limit along Farcroft Drive.

Improvements to pathways would be considered, which include improving lighting and trimming back foliage, as well as step-free access to the Canal.

The route along Kilnbank Road which connects Walkmill Road to Shrewsbury Road could be considered for a closure to through traffic under the proposals.

For Bridgnorth, proposals include a bridge crossing from the railway station and longer distance links connecting into the surrounding villages from the town.

For Ludlow, schemes include the development of a spinal route through the town centre and along Tower St, Lower Galdeford and Upper Galdeford to Steventon New Rd.

Longer distance routes include a cycle route from the town centre along Gravel Hill and Sheet Rd through to Sheet, connecting the Ledwyche Rise residential area to the town centre.

The delivery of the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIP) would be subject to the council's ability to secure Government funding.

To view the full draft plan, visit shropshire.gov.uk.