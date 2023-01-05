Notification Settings

'Act now': Flood warning upgraded for River Severn in Shrewsbury

By Megan Howe

Shrewsbury's flood alert has been upgraded to a warning - meaning flooding is expected - as river levels begin to rise.

Frankwell, Shrewsbury
The Environment Agency has updated its flood warning for people living near to the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury, as river levels rise to 2.80 metres.

It comes after flood barriers were put in place in Shrewsbury on Wednesday and the large Frankwell Riverside car park was closed.

The Environment Agency has urged people living in the area to act now, by moving furniture upstairs or to safety as well as personal possessions.

The update reads: "Avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

"As the Frankwell barriers have been deployed and are fully operational, we are currently not expecting protected properties in this area to be impacted."

The River Severn at Frankwell is forecast to reach its peak of 3.50 metres at 1.15am on Friday.

A new flood alert was earlier issued for five rivers and their tributaries in Shropshire.

The Environment Agency issued its latest alert at 11.14pm on Wednesday for the catchment areas of the River Tern, Perry, Roden, Strine and Meese.

This means that flooding is now possible in these areas and people have been urged to avoid using using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

For the latest updates, visit check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk

