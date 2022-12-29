Notification Settings

New flood alert issued for River Severn in Shropshire as water levels rise

By David Tooley

A new flood alert has been put in place for the River Severn in Shropshire.

An automated message was issued on Thursday afternoon because of industrial action at the Environment Agency as forecasts show rising river levels.

An EA spokesman said: "Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

"Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

"The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels. We are temporarily automating our messages due to industrial action."

A flood alert for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence remains in place as river levels remain high as a result of recent heavy rainfall.

Flooding of roads and farmland is continuing.

The EA says it expects flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine, near Shrewsbury.

Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley. Minor roads between Maesbrook, Melverley and Pentre maybe flooded.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

