Telford green spaces protected against development in council move

107 neighbourhood spaces have been protected against development by the declaration

The authority awarded 107 green spaces across the borough Green Guarantee Site status at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Most of the sites are relatively small areas within communities, already used as play areas, improvised football pitches or dog walking areas.

By awarding them this status, the council has formally recognised the community and ecological value of the spaces and gives them protection from any future development.

Spaces now protected include The Common Green Space in Donnington, behind St Matthews Church, and a field behind Aqueduct Primary School.

The land behind Aqueduct Primary School has been awarded protected status. Photo: Google

Councillor Bob Wennington, ward member for Dawley & Aqueduct, said: “This site behind Aqueduct Primary School is a perfect example of a successful new Green Guarantee Site, where volunteers have recently created a community orchard featuring apple, plum, pear and cherry trees.

"These trees will supply free fruit for the community and provide homes for birds and nectar for insects. It's hoped that local schools will use the orchard to help children learn about nature too."

Ward member for Dawley & Aqueduct, Councillor Ian Preece added: “When we posted about this orchard project on Facebook, one resident commented, ‘there’ll be some houses on there soon’. But this is precisely what the Green Guarantee is for – it provides reassurance. It means residents can be confident that there will not be any houses built here. Rather, the site will be actively maintained and managed to benefit the community and our local wildlife.”

The declaration is part of the council’s commitment to promote accessible green space, a policy which has also seen six new large Local Nature Reserves declared in the borough in September this year.

This green space in The Common, in Donnington has also been protected by the move. Photo: Google

The council says these smaller Green Guarantee Sites provide a green walking route by which residents can access larger sites such as the Local Nature Reserves, or simply provide a green view or a wildlife oasis within the built-up area, bringing people into closer contact with green spaces and nature and providing opportunities for exercise, reflection, relaxation and engagement.

Councillor Carolyn Healy said: “We choose Green Guarantee Sites based on their ecological value, the opportunities they provide to residents for leisure and recreation, and the positive impacts they can bring to health and wellbeing.

“These can be sites where local children enjoy playing together outdoors, or that groups use for sport and recreation, they can be a spot where people take their dog for a walk, or spaces that can be used for local projects like orchards or neighbourhood events. These are often the spaces where communities are forged.

“We know that local people really value their neighbourhood’s green spaces and we are on their side. We often work in partnership with the community to maintain and enhance these spaces, working with town and parish councils and local ‘Friends’ volunteer groups.