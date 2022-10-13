Shropshire scheme launched to recycle unwanted young trees

Orphan trees. Photo credit: Shrewsbury Town Council.

Shropshire Council, working in partnership with Shrewsbury Town Council, is asking for unwanted seedlings that would otherwise be destroyed to be donated to Shrewsbury’s Weeping Cross nursery.

Once there, they will be repurposed and planted in appropriate sites around the county.

The donated trees will be tagged and monitored for pests and diseases by nursery staff, and logged to a database, to enable people to discover where they have been planted.

The project, which will run for three years, is aimed at developing innovative and sustainable ways to increase tree cover to address both the climate and ecological emergencies.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “This is a simple scheme that allows people to remove the self-setters and repurpose them, instead of destroying them because they can’t be accommodated where they are.

“This has the benefit of increasing the county’s tree stock, improving our biosecurity, as well as reducing the carbon impact two-fold, firstly by reducing road miles and secondly by planting and maintaining the trees.

“Shropshire Council is committed to planting 345,000 trees by 2050, though we are hoping to bring the target forward; and projects such as this offer us the chance to achieve greater success.”

Mike Pugh, from Shrewsbury Town Council, added: "Local tree groups are welcome to plant new trees and help maintain the tree stock at our nursery, although we would ask that people get in touch to make an appointment to visit us.

“The town council also has the capacity to help local tree-planting groups, as they now have the infrastructure funds to assist with supplying pots, compost, stakes and canes.”