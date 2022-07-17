Shropshire heatwave: Firefighters ask for public's help to stop wildfires following spate of incidents

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a field fire near Baschurch

Oswestry Fire Station's crews posted a message on their Facebook page after attending their third large field fire in as many nights

"Wildfires are a serious problem during times of hot weather," they posted. "We deal with more and more fires on moorland and grassland each year, with many sadly being caused by the actions of people."

But they said there are many ways that people can help avoid wildfires starting.

"It is especially important to be very wary of wildfires when out camping, caravanning and using disposable barbecues.

"Wildfires are becoming more common each year. Climate change is also a factor because it means some areas are drier and more likely to set alight."

And they added that the public can help reduce the number and seriousness of wildfires in Shropshire which will stop them causing costly damage and endangering lives.

"We want people to stop using disposable barbecues in the countryside to reduce the amount of harm caused by wildfires," said a spokesman.

"Wildfires are easily started and can spread rapidly putting people, property and infrastructure at risk. The terrain makes them challenging to firefight and demands large amounts of our resources, as well as from the resources of our partners."

Firefighters say that if you see a wildfire, always report it on 999. Don’t assume someone already has.

Never use disposable barbecues on moorland or grassland. Pack a picnic instead.

Avoid smoking on moorland. If you do, always extinguish your cigarettes and other smoking materials thoroughly.

Do not dispose of cigarette butts out of car windows.

Never leave bottles behind, as sunlight can become focused as it shines through glass, starting fires.

Keep children away from lighters and matches.

Landowners and managers are being asked to only carry out controlled burns if absolutely necessary and within the legal timeframe each year. It is very easy for controlled burns to get out of control and cause unintended wildfires.

The spokesman adds: "As well as being dangerous, wildfires can cause extensive damage to property and infrastructure. They also destroy key habitats for our wildlife. Moreover, any firefighters who are forced to deal with a wildfire are unable to be deployed elsewhere until it is extinguished.

"Wildfires and moorland fires are difficult to contain and can very quickly spread into other areas and cause damage to property and buildings."

Firefighters have been out dealing with more field fires just days after dealing with two major incidents.

At 7.15pm on Saturday one fire engine and an incident support unit were mobilised from Hodnet and Market Drayton to a fire in undergrowth roughly 4 sq metres in size.

They used knapsacks and small gear to put out the blaze before sending their incident stop message at 8.02pm.

Before then, at 6.10pm one fire appliance and a water carrier was scrambled from Bridgnorth to hep Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire Service deal with a field of straw ablaze at Broome, Stourbridge.

Fire crews from across Shropshire and mid Wales fought to contain a large fire on fields near Shrewsbury on Friday evening.

The blaze broke out on a field of cut hay that was being baled, to the rear of the Grade II-listed Rowton Castle shortly before 6.30pm on Friday night.

The fire also involved a patch of woodland. The hay was destroyed in the fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent 12 fire crews from all corners of the county and Welshpool and Montgomery in Powys to mount a major operation to stop the fire spreading into adjacent crops and woods.

No-one was hurt.

The fire took place less than 24 hours after a field fire on 60 acres of straw and stubble at Stanwardine, Baschurch.

Five fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and Light Pumping unit were despatched from Baschurch, Craven Arms, Ellesmere, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wem Fire Stations. Using their hosereel jets and with assistance from a Hereford and Worcester Fire Service drone operator, crews were able to bring the fire under control and the incident was reported as closed at 7:55pm.

Station Manager Craig Jackson who was in attendance said: “The hard work of our crews prevented the fire from spreading any further than it did.”