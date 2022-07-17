Shropshire heatwave: Fire crews hoping for respite after spate of field fires, some caused by unattended camp fires

Fire involving grass and hedgerows. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Market Drayton Fire Station has tweeted of their crews' work since Thursday - some involving unattended campfires in woodland and said they are "hoping for a easier day" as temperatures are forecast to rocket today, Monday and Tuesday.

At 3.59pm on Saturday crews from Market Drayton, Wem and an incident support unit from Whitchurch were called to a wooded area at Weston.

They found a fire in a 30m by 10m area of deep seated peat. Crews said they had difficulty in accessing the site but put the fire out by using a one water jet, and a high pressure lance.

At 7.19pm on Saturday the crew from Market Drayton went to support colleagues from Hodnet at a fire in the open.

Near Market Drayton the fire was found to involve an unattended campfire in a wooded area.

A knapsack sprayer was used to put it out.

At 12.22pm on Saturday Market Drayton's 4X4 incident support unit mobilised to support colleagues at Hodnet.

This time it was a fire in Tunstall Woods, Hodnet.

And this time it was an unattended campfire in the woods. It was put out by using a high pressure lance.

Just a little bit later Market Drayton's 4X4 was sent out to support Hodnet again, and a crew from Wem at 1.18pm.

They found a fire in the open at Bletchley involving an area of grass and hedgerows. They used two hose reel water jets and a high pressure lance to put it out.

Crews tweeted that it was warm work in the heatwave.

Before then, Market Drayton's incident support unit and a pump were sent to provide relief at a large wildfire at Rowton, near Shrewsbury. They spent the night working with colleagues from Minsterley and Much Wenlock.