Council cuts the cost of bulky waste collections

By David Tooley

A council has reduced its prices for collecting and disposing of items like mattresses, washing machines and armchairs.

Telford & Wrekin residents who are aged over 65 or disabled are also being offered one free collection a year while those aged over 80 can get two.

People on council tax support or housing benefit can get collections at half price. Telford loyalty card holders can get 10 per cent off.

The council brought these changes into effect from Friday. The price reductions mean that one to three items can be collected for £15, which is £3 off, all the way up to nine-to-12 items which used to cost £72 and now costs £56.

Councillor Lee Carter, the council's cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: "We recognise that lots of people are facing economic challenges right now, so we’re bringing in these cheaper prices to help our residents, and to support people to dispose of their waste responsibly.

"These new discounts on our bulky item collection service will mean that we are able to do even more to support the reuse and recycle agenda leaving no excuse for fly tipping."

He added: “None of us wants to see fly-tipped waste in our streets and countryside. So these new prices and discounts make it easier than ever for everyone to get rid of bulky waste responsibly."

To book a bulky item collection or for more information on this service, the special offers and T&Cs, visit telford.gov.uk/bulk

