Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trains cancelled and delayed after landslip adds to rail users' woes

By David TooleyShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

The floods and heavy rainfall have caused further disruption to Shropshire's train services.

Earth below the railway line near Welshpool has been washed away by the flood. Photo: @NetworkRailWAL
Earth below the railway line near Welshpool has been washed away by the flood. Photo: @NetworkRailWAL

Trains between Shrewsbury and Hereford were cancelled on Tuesday evening after a landslip at Marshbrook, near Craven Arms, which closed the line.

Services were running again on Wednesday morning, but operator Transport for Wales (TfW) was warning passengers that trains "may be delayed or cancelled throughout the day".

On its website, TfW added: "Due to a landslip [near] Craven Arms, TfW are running a 2 hourly service between Hereford and Shrewsbury."

Landslip picture from @NetworkRailWAL

The landslip adds to the closure of the Cambrian Line between Shrewsbury and Newtown after floods swept away the earth bank under the line near Welshpool on Monday.

A two-hourly bus replacement service is operating between Shrewsbury, Welshpool and Newtown, before customers can get on a train to take them towards Machynlleth , Aberystwyth and Pwllheli.

The Heart of Wales Line, which runs south-west from Craven Arms towards Knighton and Llandrindod Wells, is also closed with replacement buses in operation.

Environment
News
Transport
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Mid Wales
Craven Arms
South Shropshire
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News