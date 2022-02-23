Trains cancelled and delayed after landslip adds to rail users' woes

Earth below the railway line near Welshpool has been washed away by the flood. Photo: @NetworkRailWAL

Trains between Shrewsbury and Hereford were cancelled on Tuesday evening after a landslip at Marshbrook, near Craven Arms, which closed the line.

Services were running again on Wednesday morning, but operator Transport for Wales (TfW) was warning passengers that trains "may be delayed or cancelled throughout the day".

On its website, TfW added: "Due to a landslip [near] Craven Arms, TfW are running a 2 hourly service between Hereford and Shrewsbury."

The landslip adds to the closure of the Cambrian Line between Shrewsbury and Newtown after floods swept away the earth bank under the line near Welshpool on Monday.

A two-hourly bus replacement service is operating between Shrewsbury, Welshpool and Newtown, before customers can get on a train to take them towards Machynlleth , Aberystwyth and Pwllheli.