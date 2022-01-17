New plans for electric vehicle charging points in Ludlow

A high-profile councillor in the town has given his wholehearted backing to a new site outside the Blue Boar, in Mill Street, after previous plans caused a backlash.

Councillor Andy Boddington said: "It would be an understatement to say the original proposal for a site lower in Mill Street was controversial.

"Residents weren’t directly notified and my newsletter was taking a break. But the reaction to that modest scheme for charging points opposite Bell Lane was surprising."

Some residents argued that the charging points will increase traffic on Mill Street, lead to queuing traffic for the charging points.

Some argued that charging points should only be in the car parks for the time being.

"One told the town council there would be nowhere for his gardener to park," said Councillor Boddington.

The new proposals were backed by the town council last week.

Councillor Boddington said: "These are residential charging points and need to be on the street."

The plan is to shift around parking spaces that are already there and make them available.

Councillor Boddington added: "The EV installation will be funded by a government grant. It is essential that the EV charging points are installed before April, otherwise the grant will be lost and Ludlow will be left behind.

"That will disadvantage town centre residents and businesses that draw on the visitor economy."

Writing on his blog, the councillor said: "We need EV charging everywhere. Many streets in Ludlow will have electric vehicles but lack places to charge them. We need to tackle that and provide on-street supply across the town.

"There are those that doubt that electric vehicles will replace the petrol and diesel vehicles. The reality is that the transformation is underway.