Recycling project prevents 72,000 tons of carbon being released in Shropshire

The warp-it logo

Warp-it (Waste Action Re-use Portal) is open to Shropshire Council staff, schools, and not for profit organisations across the county, enabling them to source and donate almost any kind of item.

The council reckons that the carbon saving is the equivalent of planting nearly 100 trees or removing 31 cars from the road in its environmental impact. Carbon dioxide is understood to be a major contributor to climate change.

It has also avoided more than 30,000kgs of waste being dumped, and saved the council more than £125,000 in procurement and disposal costs, they say.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, welcomed the savings: “Our aim at Shropshire Council is to reuse and redistribute equipment and resources wherever possible.

"Since becoming a member of Warp-It we have made staggering financial savings in procurement and disposal costs, as well as considerably reducing supply chain environmental impacts.

“The carbon and costs savings are significant, and are the equivalent of planting nearly 100 trees or removing 31 cars from the road. We are delighted the scheme has been so well used, and we are now setting our target even higher with ambitions to save £500,000 by 2025.

“The 483 members who have used Warp-it so far deserved a huge pat on the back, and I would encourage others to check out Warp-it before they rush to the shops to buy.”

Now the powers that be are aiming to get more schools and academy trusts, town and parish councils, charities and not-for-profit groups to join, as well as enrolling regional colleges and universities.

The scheme is not for individuals however. There encouraged to search online for sites and apps to increase their own reusing and recycling.