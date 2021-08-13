Three green-fingered community projects hoping to get backing from Telford residents

Operations manager Becky Lilley and horticultural manager James Sharp

They have been chosen by team members at the Telford Dobbies store to make the shortlist for Helping Your Community Grow, Dobbies’ landmark community support initiative.

The scheme, which launched earlier this year, aims to work with existing groups to create 69 new or revamped green spaces around the UK, one for each of its mainline stores.

The three Telford projects have been shortlisted as they best represent an opportunity to create an enhanced green space that will benefit the local area, but the final choice is now down to residents as they are encouraged to vote for their favourite on Dobbies' website.

The three local projects competing for votes in Telford are 1st Newport Scout Group Nature Garden, Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council Special Needs Activity Centre (SNAC) Garden and Grange Park Primary School Green Club.

The 1st Newport Scout Group are hoping to create a nature garden which will aid Beavers, Cubs and Scouts in learning about gardening, plants and trees that will help attract wildlife.

Over lockdown, group leaders worked to develop a nature corner and would love to fill it with bug houses, shrubs and colourful plants with support from Dobbies.

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council has developed a project named ‘Special Needs Activity Centre (SNAC) Garden’.

The project aims to provide a hub for people of all ages and abilities, particularly those with disabilities.

The parish council has been fundraising to provide special facilities and equipment for individuals, their families and carers.

Around the parish, the project has created areas that can be used to house slides and swings, but these were removed by the local authority because of the costs of insurance and maintenance.

The parish council is bringing them back into use as part of a community garden with raised planters, benches and other facilities.

Grange Park Primary School has an allotment which was started a couple of years ago by two members of dedicated support staff.

It has developed hugely over time, thanks to two ladies giving up so much of their own time to make it a success.

The biggest problem they have is an area which is not suitable for growing on as it is full of rubble.

Ideally it needs landscaping, but the school doesn't have the budget and are battling weeds constantly.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “Through Helping Your Community Grow, Dobbies is delighted to be supporting so many gardening projects in the areas around our stores. It’s a landmark initiative for us and we are so proud to be helping so many community projects across the country to create a green space that benefits their local area."

The winning project will receive support from Dobbies, including products, equipment and support from the staff at the Telford Dobbies store, to help them create a green space that the local community can be proud of.

The project with the most votes, from all areas across the UK, will be the national winner and receive additional support.

The vote is now live and will close on August 29.

The winners will be announced in September.