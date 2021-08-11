Funding for anti-flood measures in south Shropshire welcomed

Flooding in Corve Street, Ludlow, last year

The additional Government funding to protect communities from flood water said recent devastating scenes in Europe showed how important it is to invest in flood defences.

The Government is investing a record £5.2 billion in flood and coastal defences over the next six years to better protect 336,000 properties.

Last week the Government published the Investment Plan which sets out around 1,000 schemes across England which will receive investment in the first year of the programme.

In South Shropshire, flood relief works to surface water and ordinary watercourse flood areas east of Church Stretton have been allocated £375,000, and a further £30,000 will support the Alveley Flood Alleviation Scheme.

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne said: “The devastating scenes of flooding in Europe recently show how important it is to invest in proper flood defences.

“When severe rainfall sets in, unfortunately areas of South Shropshire are prone to flooding, so I am pleased the Government is investing £405,000 in two schemes in South Shropshire in this first year of the new flooding investment plan.

“There is clearly a need for a holistic approach to flooding along the Severn, but this is welcome investment. I am continuing to engage with ministers alongside other Shropshire MPs for a long-term solution to localised flooding, as well as with the Environment Agency to press for sorting out specific areas in South Shropshire where flood schemes are still required to protect properties prone to flooding in recent years.”

Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North Andy Boddington also welcomed the money but said other help is needed.

He said: “Any money for flood relief is welcome. However, these two schemes only go a small way to solving the problems of flooding in the south of the county.

“There are many places that need improved drainage schemes. Lower Corve Street and Temeside in letter are two examples. However, the Environment Agency told two years ago that insufficient properties are affected by flooding to justify the likely expenditure. That is the wrong approach. We need to protect people’s homes and possessions.

“We must do more reduce the onrush of water plummeting towards Ludlow in the Teme and Corve. Both are among the fastest rising rivers in the country. We need to plant trees upstream, create leaky damns and slow the flow of water through other environmentally friendly measures.