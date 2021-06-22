'Breathtaking' poppies make a stunning summertime scene near Newport

NewportEnvironmentPublished:

This stunning summer scene was spotted in the countryside just outside a picturesque Shropshire town.

The beautiful poppies near Newport. Photo: Dr Catherine Lamond
The beautiful poppies near Newport. Photo: Dr Catherine Lamond
The beautiful poppies near Newport. Photo: Dr Catherine Lamond
The beautiful poppies near Newport. Photo: Dr Catherine Lamond

Sweltering heat and the occasional downpour has boosted the flora around Shropshire, and fields of poppies near Newport have been blooming.

Dr Catherine Lamond of Newport was struck by the beauty when she walked her dog Bailey from St Michael & All Angels Church north of Newport.

She said: "I was walking my dog from Chetwynd church to Edgmond when I came across a vast field of poppies. It was breathtaking to see thousands of pale pink, bright pink and white blooms dancing in the breeze.

"I wanted to stay and admire the view with the backdrop of a brilliant blue sky, but my dog wanted to carry on!"

Environment
News
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News