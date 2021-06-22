'Breathtaking' poppies make a stunning summertime scene near Newport

The beautiful poppies near Newport. Photo: Dr Catherine Lamond The beautiful poppies near Newport. Photo: Dr Catherine Lamond

Sweltering heat and the occasional downpour has boosted the flora around Shropshire, and fields of poppies near Newport have been blooming.

Dr Catherine Lamond of Newport was struck by the beauty when she walked her dog Bailey from St Michael & All Angels Church north of Newport.

She said: "I was walking my dog from Chetwynd church to Edgmond when I came across a vast field of poppies. It was breathtaking to see thousands of pale pink, bright pink and white blooms dancing in the breeze.