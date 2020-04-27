When can we reopen our tips? Call for clarity during lockdown

Telford & Wrekin Council has called on the Government to look at the regulations around household tips and recycling centres.

The council has said it is facing increasing requests from the public to reopen its two centres, one at Hortonwood and the another at Halesfield.

Both have been shut since March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People have told the council that during lockdown they have stored up waste they would usually take to the tips at home, with many people using lockdown for extra clean-ups, DIY and other odd jobs that generate waste.

Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, said: "This is a very difficult issue, Government have been clear that visiting the local tip is not an essential journey.

"I am asking the Government for urgent clarification because this is becoming a very difficult situation for our residents and more and more people are asking us to re-open these.

“The vast majority of councils have closed their recycling centres.

Members of the public using the tip at Hortonwood, Telford, before the lockdown

"In order to manage demand all councils will need to re-open theirs at the same time.

"We also need to ensure the safety of our staff and residents who access the site.

“Residents in the borough are very patient and grateful to our waste contractors for their hard and excellent work, but people are struggling with the situation at the moment and need clarity.”

The council has maintained all of its kerbside waste and recycling services since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Its household waste, mixed recycling, green waste and food waste collections have all continued as normal in contrast to other councils who have stopped some kerbside services.

Telford & Wrekin Council has said that it is monitoring the situation very closely with its waste partner, Veolia, and any reopening of its two household recycling centres would need careful planning to ensure built-up demand and social distancing could be managed and that the centres are used by borough residents only.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for Neighbourhood Services, said: "I am immensely proud that we have been one of only a few councils to keep a full kerbside collection going and I thank our teams for that. I also thank the vast majority of residents who have done the right thing by recycling and disposing of their waste using this service – we have seen a 300% increase in materials we're collecting.

"But for many residents, storing waste while our HRCs are closed is causing issues. We have also had some who have used this an excuse to fly tip – something the council will prosecute if there is enough evidence to be able to.

"Government must listen to local councils from across England and provide updated guidance."