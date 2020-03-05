Menu

Permanent flood defences needed in Ironbridge, says shadow minister on visit

By Dominic Robertson | Ironbridge | Environment | Published:

Investment for permanent flood defences for communities in and around Ironbridge is vital, according to a shadow minister.

Shadow minister Andrew Gwynne, centre, with council leader Shaun Davies and Ironbridge councillor Carolyn Healy

Andrew Gwynne MP, Shadow Local Government and Communities Secretary, joined Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies on a visit to Ironbridge today to meet residents and business owners recovering from the devastation of the past two weeks.

The Labour MP said he would be pressing the government to invest in better protection for the area's flood hit communities.

"I am taking this issue up from councils across the country to Government to make sure they get the immediate funds they need," he said.

"Ironbridge has to have the certainty of funding and support going forward."

He added: "There are real people, real people's lives and we need to make sure communities are protected going forward."

Councillor Davies said permanent defences for Ironbridge, and particularly the surrounding communities, are essential.

Devastated

Currently Ironbridge has temporary defences along the Wharfage, although those were ultimately overwhelmed in last week's flooding, leading to an emergency evacuation of properties.

Councillor Davies said: "There is a whole range of our communities such as Jackfield that are not protected at all and those houses and businesses were devastated."

Mr Gwynne said the Government needed to step up on funding to support residents, councils, the creation of flood defences, and reducing flooding upstream with better management of land.

He said: "This is a perfect case of where cuts have consequences because over the past 10 years we have had a sustained attack on the Environment Agency budget. Flood defences planned under the previous Labour government have been stripped back at a time we should have been investing in these measures.

"It is not just about protecting communities immediately built alongside rivers and and areas susceptible to flooding, it is also smart land use management further up stream."

He added: "It is about ensuring that water can flow through communities like Shrewsbury and be displaced on flood plains."

The Shropshire Star has launched a #backtobusiness campaign to support the community following the floods. We want to use our platform to let people know when your business is back in action after the floods, how people can help, and to tell people about the customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

You can also share your stories using this form:

