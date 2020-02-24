'Take action': Flood warnings issued for Bridgnorth

With little respite from the devastation of last week's floods, the River Severn is predicted to peak in the town on Wednesday between 4.8 and 5.2 metres.

The river hit its peak last week at 5.04m on Tuesday evening.

Three flood warnings have been issued for Bridgnorth and the surrounding area, with properties and businesses at risk of flooding as of 6am today.

Firefighters in the town were given a flood briefing yesterday and have already been to high-risk areas to offer advice and reassurance, as well as officers from West Mercia Police.

Buildings on Severnside, Seven Terrace and Riverside are all expected to be affected, as well as homes on caravan sites including The Riverside Caravan Park and Severn Valley Caravan Park.

Members of Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have been checking on residents.

The team posted on Twitter: "Checking on locations that were affected by the flooding around Bridgnorth, water levels have reseeded, but rain continues.

"Officers will be patrolling the area affected by the flood water, for reassurance of those who remained and to deter any illegal activity in empty properties."

The government-issued flood warning for Bridgnorth said: "River levels are rising at the Bridgnorth river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of property and roads is possible from 6am today.

"Flooding may affect properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace, Riverside and local caravan parks.

"Predicted peak at Bridgnorth 4.8m to 5.2m Wednesday.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours.

"We expect river levels to remain high for the next few days.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."