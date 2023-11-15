Telford pupils spread positive paintings for World Kindness Day

World Kindness Day, founded by Save the Children, aims to highlight good deeds carried out in local communities and inspire individuals to connect and create a kinder world.

The pupils at Captain Webb Primary School in Telford carried out a crafty activity to spread kindness to others.

Housebuilder, David Wilson Homes donated rocks and paint pens to the school, which the pupils then decorated with kind messages and beautiful designs, such as ‘Just be yourself’, ‘Be kind’ and ‘You make me smile’.

The company invited the children and their families to visit the nearby Raine Place development on Griffiths Avenue to place their rocks at the entrance of the sales centre and in the show home gardens for visitors to read as they enter and explore.

Children from Captain Webb Primary painted rocks with positive messages

Gemma Boden, pastoral manager at Captain Webb Primary School, said: “The children and I have loved being involved in this activity, it has sparked some lovely conversations about spreading kindness around our school and local community.

"Our safeguarding board are now on a mission to keep spreading kindness and are coming up with lots of exciting way to do this."

Steve Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We hope that by carrying out this project, the children at Captain Webb Primary School will be encouraged to continue spreading kindness to everyone they meet, including their classmates and teachers.

“World Kindness Day is such an important cause and it serves as a reminder to us all that everyone deserves to be treated with kindness and care. We hope to soon see many of the rocks the children decorated in place at Raine Place for everyone to enjoy.”