Poppies galore as Telford pupils honour local soldiers for Remembrance

Pupils at Redhill Primary Academy designed and created 60 poppies to be hung at the Earls Grange development, currently being built by Miller Homes in Priorslee, as part of the children’s learning of Armistice Day and the history of World Wars.

The schoolchildren were invited by Miller Homes to hang their poppies at the new development, off John Rushton Drive, with the street addresses at the site named in honour of local soldiers from the Telford area who died during the First World War.

Telford Council had authorised the street names to be linked to those who lost their lives in the First World War when the addresses were earmarked in 2018, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.

Residents at the Miller Homes development live at addresses including John Rushton Drive, Harold Rowley Close and George Lees Avenue.

Elise Davies, class teacher at Redhill Primary Academy, said: “As part of the children’s learning around national history, and in line with Armistice Day, we took a class of Redhill pupils to the Miller Homes development where they could hang their poppy designs at the street signs which have been attributed to fallen soldiers within the local area.

“This provided an excellent opportunity for the children to expand their knowledge of both local and national history and gave them the chance to learn off-site during their visit to the housing development.

"We thank Miller Homes for inviting our pupils to see their site and for accommodating our poppies on the street signs around the estate.”

Miller Homes is building a total of 271 homes at its Earls Grange development, part of a wider development in Priorslee which also includes the Roman Croft development.

Darren Humphreys, managing director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “Everybody at Miller Homes in Priorslee is very proud of the street names we have at our Earls Grange development, paying tribute to fallen soldiers from the First World War who represented the area of Telford.

“To honour Armistice Day this year, we wanted to work with Redhill Primary Academy and invite their pupils to create a colourful display of poppies at our development, of which they did a brilliant job.

“We hope the children who attended on the day learned something new and had a good time making and hanging their poppies to pay their respects at an important time of year, when we remember those who sadly departed us during the wartime.”