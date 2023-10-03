Pupils Finley and Georgia do the honours to officially open new Shrewsbury school

Bowbrook School is officially declared open

Bowbrook Primary School reception pupils Finley Pugh and Georgia Smith - aged four - did the honours with giant scissors after speeches from headteacher Sam Aiston and The 318 Education Trust CEO David O’ Toole.

The school opened to pupils on September 7 but they took the opportunity to hold a community event and the inaugural family fair.

Invited were children, families and members of the community including representatives from Shropshire Council, the Department for Education and The 318 Education Trust.

Mr Aiston said: “We are so excited as a staff to welcome our community into the school site.

"We want this school to be the centre of this community and for our families and community to have an input into the education of our children”

David O Toole said: “We would like to thank Shropshire Council and the Department for Education who without them, this new school would not have been possible.

"We would also like to thank Bowmer & Kirkland for the fantastic building and trust staff Claire Jones and Tracy Othen for working on the project and handing over to our new headteacher Sam.

"We are thrilled to have another fantastic primary school join our family of schools and can already see the children receiving an incredible offer of enrichment opportunities ”

The school saw a massive community turnout, despite the weather who joined them for a celebratory drink and a look at the impressive grounds and school facilities.

Children were entertained with donkey rides, pottery painting, live music, Princess meet and greet and not forgetting cute Alpacas Teddy and Cleo.

Business Manager Tracy Othen said: "It’s really important to us that we’re open and actively working with local businesses in the community because building these relationships is key to providing a fantastic education and memorable experiences for our pupils.

"Our community events are open to all and not just those affiliated with the school”

The school has already worked with Katies Kids Kitchen for baking, a local Illustrator for printing, Inside Out for early Years Forest School and Prestfelde for swimming.

Next week is National Space Week so the school hopes to invite visitors into school promoting females in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) subjects.

The school currently has 21 children in reception and some in nursery.

It has places available in both reception and nursery classes and families should contact the school admin@bow.318education.co.uk if they are interested in these.

Applications for Reception places for September 2024 will be managed by the Local Authority Admissions Team and the school are conducting showarounds from October to January to prospective parents.

Visit the school website bowbrookprimary.co.uk for information.

The neighbouring school also being built by Bowmer and Kirkland is The Keystone Academy, run by The YES Trust (a specialist academy for 120 pupils with neuro divergent needs from ages four to 16).

It opens in November 2023.

Pupils and staff will re-locate from their premises at the old Harlescott Grange campus.