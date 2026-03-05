Councillors and senior officers from Telford & Wrekin Council joined members of the college’s management team for a hard hat tour of Telford 6th, a purpose-built facility which is on track to open its doors this September.

The new centre will deliver a full suite of A-level courses from state-of-the-art, hi-tech learning environments, including specialist science laboratories for physics, biology and chemistry, a drama studio, arts studio, bespoke library, and a modern student centre.

The town centre location is close to public transport links, creating what the college describes as a highly accessible and self-contained learning hub for young people across the borough.

Telford College principal Lawrence Wood explaining plans for the building

The Telford College delegation on the visit included principal Lawrence Wood, vice principals Rob Lees and Caroline Bastow, faculty director for academic and professional studies Sally Slater, and head of capital projects Holly Wade.

Sally said: “The tour was an excellent opportunity to get a closer look at the building and the progress that has been made so far.

Sally Slater, left, talking to visitors inside the new Telford 6th building

“Everything is really starting to take shape now. The science labs are about to be installed, and work will also soon begin on the ground-floor student centre facilities and classrooms.

“We’re incredibly excited to see the new building grow, and we can’t wait to welcome our students, who will have the chance to study in some of the most impressive and up-to-date conditions available in the region.”

Telford College is already the largest sixth form in the borough, with a curriculum that continues to expand in response to local demand.

Telford College staff and stakeholders outside the new Telford 6th building in Station Quarter

The new Telford 6th building will allow the college to offer even greater choice and more pathways to help students progress into employment, apprenticeships or higher education.

Sally added: “Beyond the classroom, students will benefit from enriched pathways including mentoring, careers guidance, and partnerships with universities and employers.

“With specialist teaching staff, modern facilities, and a curriculum shaped by both academic rigour and real-world relevance, Telford 6th is designed to foster intellectual curiosity, independence and resilience.”

Representatives from Telford & Wrekin Council who attended the tour included Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills and director of prosperity and investment James Dunn.

Councillor Reynolds said: “This site visit was an excellent opportunity to see the great progress which is being made to convert these former council offices into the new Telford 6th.

“This new sixth-form centre will be a huge boost to the college’s existing training and skills offering and is excellent news for the borough.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Telford College to deliver this facility as we continue to provide the best education, training and skills opportunities for local people and quality job opportunities across Telford and Wrekin.

“Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community and by investing in education opportunities, we are investing in our future.”

For more information, including course enquiries, contact telford6th@telfordcollege.ac.uk.