We visit the happy Bridgnorth primary school where pupils work to help make the world a better place

Ofsted inspectors visiting St Leonard’s Church of England Primary School in Bridgnorth began their most recent glowing report by describing it as a “happy school” where pupils “work hard and achieve well”, praising the atmosphere inside and outside of the classroom.

The school, located on Innage Lane, is the term-time home to around 260 children and is guided by the motto: “Dream big and be the best that you can be.”

Headteacher of St Leonard's Primary School, Luke Bridges

It is an adage that headteacher Mr Luke Bridges says encourages pupils to believe in themselves while also developing an understanding of their place and purpose in the wider world.

He said: "We know every child is on their own journey, they're learning at their own pace. They all want to be the very best that they can be so, they can help make the world a better place."