'We are so proud to be in our community!' - Inside the rural north Shropshire school at the heart of village life

Cockshutt CE Primary School and Nursery, in Cockshutt near Ellesmere, is more than just a place of learning - it is a cornerstone of its rural village, deeply rooted in community life and the area's rich history.

The village itself has a long and fascinating past. According to the town and villages guide, Cockshutt's history dates back to the 11th century, when it was recorded in the Domesday Book.

That sense of history is actively brought to life for pupils, helping them understand how the past has shaped the village they call home today.

The small church school prides itself on teaching children an appreciation of Cockshutt's rich heritage and the people who have helped shape it into the village it is today. Pupils learn about figures from the past and are encouraged to see themselves as part of an ongoing story.