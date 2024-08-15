A-Level results 2024: Shropshire students celebrate another outstanding year of results

On Thursday, thousands of Shropshire teenagers were finally finding out if all of their hard work had paid off.

Telford College Principal Lawrence Wood celebrates with staff and students

While nowadays, students receive their results through email at 8am, many of those at Telford College opted to attend the campus for a results day breakfast and experience the ceremony of the dreaded brown envelopes.

The Wellington-based college celebrated another strong set of results for their students, with the percentage of high-grades pass rates from A* to C rising for yet another year.

Maddie Bethwaite came to Telford College from Newport Girls High School for her A-Levels in media, art and photography.

While she said her results weren't quite what she had hoped for, they were enough to secure her a spot in her first choice university.

In September, the 18-year-old will be going on to study fine art at Birmingham City University.

18-year old Daniel Gill from Much Wenlock will be off to Salford University to study biological sciences after doing "a lot better than [he] thought".

Maddie Bethwaite, Benjamin Willetts and Jack Hodnett at Telford College

He said: "Quite a few people in my family have autoimmune diseases, so I'd love to help with the research for that.

"I'm a bit sad college is over, I've really enjoyed it, but it'll be nice to have the independence and to experience the academic and social side of university."

Jack Hodnett, a former student of William Brookes School in Much Wenlock, will be going on to read maths at Birmingham University after amazing results in his maths, further maths and physics A-Levels.

Jack, from Madeley, was celebrating two A*s and an A: "It's a big relief because it's exactly what I wanted. I was confident, but in the back of my mind I was worrying."

Telford College principle, Lawrence Wood, joined the students for breakfast on Thursday just two weeks into his new role and said there was "a real buzz around the place".

He said: "[The students] have done fantastically well. We're so proud of them, so proud of what they've achieved.

"With so many students getting into their first choice university, with many deciding to do apprenticeships, go into work - it's been amazing, it's fantastic to see everyone's hard work pay off.

"I pay tribute also to the staff because the staff have worked terribly hard to support all of students to be successful in education."

Liam Ashwin, Daniel Gill and Joshua Johnson at Telford College

Mr Wood finished with some advice for the students leaving the institution this week: "Enjoy what you do next. Make sure it's right for you.

"Don't just do it because you think that's what you're supposed to do. If you do go to university, if you do go into employment - really throw yourself into it, make the most out of that opportunity.

"Continue to work hard and I'm sure you'll have a successful life."

Meanwhile, around the county, other schools and colleges were also celebrating another stellar year for results.

A Level results at Telford College

Principal of Shrewsbury College, James Staniforth, said he was thrilled with the "fantastic results" of this year's cohort that saw over 98 per cent of students receiving a pass rate, and 47 per cent achieving a A*, A or B.

67 of their students achieved AAA or better in the results, with nine students getting three A*'s.

There were also excellent outcomes for students studying vocational courses, with 210 students achieving a triple distinction, 86 of whom achieved a triple star distinction - the highest possible grade.

Wrekin College were celebrating their most successful set of results in a decade.

Fifty-one per cent of A-Level grades awarded were A* to B, which is an improvement of five per cent compared with 2023.

Twenty-nine per cent of the grades students achieved were either an A* or an A, which the college says is particularly impressive given that the number of top grades awarded this year is expected to fall as exam boards return to pre-pandemic grading standards.

Students gather for A Level results at Telford College

While Oswestry School pupils have achieved almost double the number of A* grades compared to 2023 with just under 10 per cent of grades at the top grade and well over half of all grades within the A* to B bracket.

Eight pupils achieved an impressive clean sweep of A* and A grades, including head boy Myles Wilkinson who goes on to study biology at the University of Oxford having already been awarded a choral scholarship.

A total of 171 sixth form pupils successfully completed their A-Levels at Haberdasher Adams, with 75 per cent of pupils achieving A* to B grades (up from 65 per cent in 2023) and 47 per cent achieving A* to A grades (up from 41 per cent in 2023).

Eight students from the Newport-based grammar school have successfully secured Oxbridge places.

Newport Girls’ High School is also celebrating an outstanding set of results, including a further increase in the number of A* to A grades and 77 per cent of all grades at A* to B.

Kate Griffin, head of sixth form, said: “We are so proud of our students and their achievements this year; they have been a wonderful cohort and we are thrilled to see so many achieve their potential.

"The results are a testament to their work ethic and commitment to their studies. Many of our students are now leaving NGHS for top universities, whilst others have secured excellent apprenticeships.

"We wish them every success in their next steps and look forward to hearing what they achieve in the future.”