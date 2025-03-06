School pupils in Ludlow raise hundreds for hospice with bake sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Moor Park School began fundraising efforts for its chosen charity for this year, Hope House Children's Hospices, with the bake sale on February 14.

Year 8 pupils at the school organised the event which provided delight to the whole school and staff.

Pupils baked and sold a variety of cakes and treats, raising a total of £215 for Hope House.

In January, the private school welcomed area fundraiser, Dawn Ball who spoke to pupils about the charity and thee services and care it provides to seriously ill children in the region.

Moor Park School will continue to raise funds for Hope House Children's Hospices throughout this year through a range of events.

Headteacher James Duffield said: "Raising money for our local school charity not only supports vital causes but also teaches our children the importance of giving back. By involving them in fundraising efforts, we help them understand the value of community, compassion, and social responsibility - skills that will stay with them throughout their lives."

Teacher Lucie Oliver added: "We are extremely proud of our Year 8 pupils, they organised, baked and sold a huge variety of delicious treats on the last day of half term.

"The pupils, aged 12 to 13 years old, also decided upon all the pricing and took money on the day, requiring the use of their mental arithmetic skills. We were so grateful to our oldest pupils and our entire school community for supporting their efforts. It was a sell-out."