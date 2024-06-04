Apprentices honoured at Welsh training provider’s graduation ceremony

That was the message from Faith O’Brien, managing director of Cambrian Training Company which, with its sub-contractors, celebrated the achievements of their apprentices at the bi-annual ceremony held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd.

“The skills you have gained through your apprenticeship are the tools; how you utilise them, shape them and innovate with them is up to you,” she told the graduates.

“As you move forward, keep the spirit of learning alive, embrace challenges and remember that every experience, good or bad, is a step closer to the professional you aspire to be.

“Congratulations and here’s to new beginnings, to the future leaders, innovators and trailblazers, and to the immense potential that each one of you holds. Believe in yourselves, trust in your abilities to overcome any obstacle that may come your way and never lose sight of your capacity to achieve greatness.”

Cambrian Training Company is one of Wales’ leading work-based learning providers, delivering apprenticeships for the Welsh Government.

A former apprentice herself, Faith said a Foundation Apprenticeship in Administration marked the start of her practical learning journey which has led to her current role.

She thanked trainers and mentors who had contributed to the success of the graduating apprentices and the company’s partners and stakeholders for their “unwavering support”.

“Our collaboration ensures that the skills our apprentices gain are not just relevant but are exactly what our evolving industries need,” she added.