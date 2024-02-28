Rural school to close this summer when pupil numbers drop to just five

Llangedwyn Church in Wales Primary School, near Oswestry, will close at the end of August as pupil numbers drop to five.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday, February 27, senior councillors received a report on the objections lodged against the closure.

The objection report is the final stage in the decision making process of closing the school and people were given the opportunity of having their say on the proposal from January 10 to February 7.

This follows the cabinet’s decision just before last Christmas to close the school.

The report said that a total of 16 objections had been received against the closure.

School’s transformation manager Marianne Evans said: “Officers have addressed those objections – there were quite a few around how the governing body had managed the process.”

Objections made on this point said that the school had been “badly managed” as part of the Dwy Afon (Two Rivers) federation which saw Llangedwyn run in tandem with Llanfechain Church in Wales Primary School.