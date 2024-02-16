Scheme to close roads outside Telford schools will not be enforced

Some schools across the country have implemented road closures during peak times in a bid to improve safety and reduce pollution.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said the authority would not be enforcing the same approach on schools in the borough.

The council’s children and young people scrutiny committee met in December when it was resolved that ‘A New Journey to School’ scheme would be put to cabinet – to include bikeability classes and walking buses.

“It is something we are taking really seriously, however it isn’t something we can just impose on a school,” said Councillor Davies at Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

“You need a school to be engaged in the process. It’s also not something you can impose on parents. I’m a working parent and have to take my kids to school in a car because it’s simply not possible not to do so.

“It’s not something you can impose on residents that live near an area where you close the road down.

“You have to take all those parts together and work with them to make it work. Where that has happened in other parts of the country it has been very positive.