Many Welsh teachers considering leaving the profession, says union

The findings from the NASUWT’s Big Question come from responses by over 600 teachers in Wales to date.
They show that 78 per cent of teachers in Wales believe individuals are being put off a career in teaching because of levels of pay, while 83 per cent of teachers said teaching is not competitive with salaries and rewards offered by other occupations.
When asked if they would recommend teaching as a career to friends or family, 78 per cent of respondents said no.
The NASUWT has committed to lobbying the Welsh Government to finally tackle the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.
NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: “Teachers’ pay in Wales is languishing well below inflation, yet workloads and job pressures continue to surge.
“The insidious expectation that teachers should ‘work more, but for less’ is squeezing highly qualified educators out of their profession, whilst simultaneously putting off the candidates we need from ever applying. It’s a perfect storm, and make no mistake, that storm is well underway in schools across Wales.
“To prevent lasting damage to our education system, the Welsh Government must act fast to recruit and retain teachers.
“NASUWT members need an end to pay erosion, excessive workloads, poor pupil behaviour and unacceptable and experimental initiatives.