Message in a bottle for other councils about Telford's approach to green spaces

By David Tooley

A council's commitment to green spaces has been praised by Natural England who wish they could "bottle what you have done."

Natural England group picture. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Telford & Wrekin Council officers met with a delegation from Natural England on Wednesday for a ‘walk and talk’ around Telford Town Park to discuss the borough’s wider green spaces.

It followed the launch of the Government’s environmental improvement plan and Natural England’s green infrastructure framework earlier this week.

A council spokesman said it was "universally agreed that Telford’s attitude and commitment to green infrastructure is very advanced in comparison to many other local authorities."

Emma Johnson from Natural England said:“We were all impressed by the commitment, how that is growing and improving a vibrant green space in Telford. My colleagues are now thinking how they can bottle what you have done!

"This is a fantastic example of delivering quality green space near to where people live, just what we hope the Green Infrastructure framework will encourage.”

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

