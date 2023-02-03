Message in a bottle for other councils about Telford's approach to green spaces

Natural England group picture. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council officers met with a delegation from Natural England on Wednesday for a ‘walk and talk’ around Telford Town Park to discuss the borough’s wider green spaces.

It followed the launch of the Government’s environmental improvement plan and Natural England’s green infrastructure framework earlier this week.

A council spokesman said it was "universally agreed that Telford’s attitude and commitment to green infrastructure is very advanced in comparison to many other local authorities."

Emma Johnson from Natural England said:“We were all impressed by the commitment, how that is growing and improving a vibrant green space in Telford. My colleagues are now thinking how they can bottle what you have done!