World Mental Health Day marked with college activities

Student Jack Preston with the stress balls he made in the arts and crafts workshop

Telford College's foundation and health departments swapped out their regular timetables for mental health workshops.

Donna Jefferies, who arranged the events, said: “Students in the foundation department took part in a range of wellbeing sessions at the start of the week, promoting and raising awareness for positive mental health in support of the #HelloYellow movement.

“Tutors and support staff ran activities for the whole day including baking, light photography, mark making and arts and crafts. The event was a great success, and all proceeds will be donated to Young Minds.”

Young Minds is a mental health charity for children, young people and their parents, making sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it.

The foundation department ran five different workshops for their students, who were able to spend time in each one throughout the day.

In one room, cupcakes were being baked and in another, students were able to try their hand at light photography.

Health and social care staff and students came to college wearing as much yellow as they could find, and each donated £1 to the Young Minds charity, raising over £130 in total.

World Mental Health Day is an internationally-recognised day to understand the importance of raising awareness for mental health and ending the stigma that comes along with it.

Donna said: “Mental illness can range from well-known conditions such as depression and anxiety, to others like schizophrenia or bipolar, all of which affect millions of people around the world.

“Although mental health is so prevalent, it’s still one of the most neglected forms of health in the world today.”

Telford College promotes mental wellbeing for all students, with the BeSafe safeguarding team on hand to deal with any issues they may be having at college, at home or both.