Former Shropshire university chancellor made CBE in honours list

Dr David Llewellyn, CBE

Former Harper Adams University vice chancellor Dr David Llewellyn is to be made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to higher education, agriculture and rural industries.

Dr Llewellyn, who retired in July 2021, features in the 2022 New Year Honours roll, and will follow in the footsteps of other leading figures in industry, the arts and public life in being awarded the CBE.

He said: “The award of the CBE is a great honour and a wonderful surprise. I am extremely fortunate to have worked with some amazing people, and I should like to pay tribute to them for their support, without which this recognition would not have been possible.

"In particular, I should like to thank the staff and students at Harper Adams University, and colleagues from industry and elsewhere, who have done so much to help turn our ideas into reality and to enable the university to develop a strong reputation for its educational and research activities.

"I am extremely grateful to them all, as well as to my family, whose encouragement has been so important in all that I have done throughout my career.”

Peter Nixon, chair of the board of governors of Harper Adams University said: “I am delighted to see David’s work in higher education, and for agri-food and rural industries being recognised and would like to offer my congratulations on behalf of the university.”

Dr Llewellyn worked at Harper Adams University for 23 years, leading the institution, first as principal, then as vice chancellor, for the latter 12 years. During this time the institution experienced an extremely successful period in its history.

Under Dr Llewellyn’s leadership and vision, Harper Adams achieved university status in 2012 and was the highest ranked modern university for six consecutive years in numerous guides.

In 2004 he set up the Harper Adams Development Trust, raising funds for high quality learning opportunities for students and staff, personally writing bids for funding. Due to his dedication, scholarships grew from £17,000 to more than £500,000 a year – levels matched only by a few large higher education institutions.

Harper Adams also secured more than £50 million in capital investment due to Dr Llewellyn’s determination to create innovative bids focused on the needs of current and future students, staff and industry.