There will be delight for many students, but others will miss out on the grades they wanted

But it is important not to panic. There are many options out there and plenty of places to find advice. Missing one opportunity may well bring others.

Here are a few pointers for those considering their options today as A-level results are released:

What if I miss my grades?

Your chosen university may still accept you. So check there first. UCAS says: “Universities always look at more than just results when making decisions about applicants. We encourage them to be as flexible as possible, given the circumstances.”

If you miss out on your first choice, you have many options. They include the following – accepting your insurance offer, appealing your grades or sitting exams in the autumn and getting your results on December 16. You may also opting for neither your firm or insurance offer and go through Clearing to try for a different university.

What if I didn’t get either my firm or insurance offer?

First, check UCAS Track to see if you’ve been accepted by your firm or insurance choices with lower grades. If this doesn’t happen, the next step is for is Clearing.

What is Clearing?

Clearing is a period where universities fill the remaining places on their courses. It is an opportunity for people to apply late into the summer months to start university in September. It is your chance to secure a university place this September if, for whatever reason, you don’t hold any offers.

Last year, UCAS introduced Clearing Plus available through Track which helps match students to available course places. UCAS will use what they know about you and what universities and colleges are looking for to suggest courses they may be interested in.

A ‘my matches’ button will appear in Track. This will take you to your top 50 course matches and you can show interest in up to five choices at any one time. If there are still vacancies and you meet the entry requirements, the universities you’ve shown interest in may call you. If you want to apply for a different course that’s not on the list, you can also use the Clearing search tool to find other courses available.

What if I get different grades to what my chosen university has stipulated, but it equates to the same UCAS tariff points?

It depends on the university and is very much decided on a case-by-case basis. UCAS points are used by some universities (around a third) when making offers, so instead of asking for a BBC, a university may ask for 112 points.

However, not all universities use tariff points. The more traditional the university, the more likely they are to make an offer stipulating grades and not points.

What if I get my grades but change my mind?

If you no longer want to go to your firm choice, you can use the ‘decline your place’ button in Track. There’s no going back, so make sure you’re really certain. If you want to remain at the same university but swap your course, speak to your university or college first. Using the button in Track will mean any arrangements you have made for accommodation or scholarships may also be cancelled. After declining, you’ll be entered into Clearing.

What if I get better grades than you anticipated?

You may feel you want to take on a different challenge if you have done better than you thought you would. If you meet and exceed the conditions of your firm offer you might be interested in looking for an alternative course and you can do this through UCAS’s Adjustment service. Adjustment will remain available up to August 18 so you have limited time to act.

Can I defer my course?

Possibly. You may feel you want a gap year before taking up your place, in which case contact your chosen university. Get in touch as early as you can. Your university may not agree to it if you leave it too late. If they don’t, you can withdraw your application and reapply next year. According to UCAS, fewer students are deferring this year.

Can I appeal my A-level results?

Speak to your teacher, exams officer, exam centre or the National Exam Results Helpline, on 0808 100 8000 before making any decisions. Talk to the university and ask if they are willing to hold the place for you. Ask for an email to confirm. Act quickly as the appeals process is swift. The deadline for a priority appeal is August 16, 2021. For stage two of the appeals process, an appeal to the exam board, the deadline for a priority appeal is August 23, 2021.