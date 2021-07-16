New health quarter and courses at regional uni unveiled

An impression of the planned new health quarter

Vice-Chancellor Maria Hinfelaar and Director of Finance David Elcock signed the contracts with Health Education in Wales, after receiving full confirmation of Wrexham Glyndwr’s successful funding bid.

A new, Health Education Innovation Quarter will be the home of the eight courses which range from Adult Nursing to Paramedic Science.

Vice-Chancellor Hinfelaar said the announcement was one of the proudest moments in her career.

"They mark an era of the university being entrusted with the responsibility to train the future workforce of the healthcare profession which is the key sector of our economy and society, as we are coming out of what has been the most challenging public health crisis in a century.

“We will have hundreds of new, fully funded places every year, for students looking for careers in healthcare across North Wales. We already offered Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy, and post-registration Nursing courses for those in the profession looking for refresher training or research opportunities.

“But these new contracts will be a step-change, adding several fields which were previously unavailable in North Wales. Local students will now be able to learn to become a Paramedic – such an important role in emergency situations –

or specialise in areas such as Dietetics and Speech and Language Therapy.

“In the past, they would have had to go to North-West England or perhaps Cardiff to obtain such a qualification. Quite often, they would not return because placements in healthcare settings frequently lead to job offers.

“Students recruited from the local area often stay local, and there will be a direct match between each offer we make to new students for a place on our suite of programmes and job prospects in primary and secondary care settings throughout our area which include parts of Powys."