Shropshire teachers stepping back to take on new career paths

Sacha, Helen and Russell who are embarking on new career paths

Russell Johnson, a physics teacher at Concord College since 2010, is to become a software developer at a local firm, while Helen Archer, who first connected with the college in 2002, will also embark on a fresh challenge.

In his new role, Russell will become involved in interactive graphics for the television and digital media industry.

“Big change,” he said.

“I have always been interested in computer programming and in the last few years I have reignited this interest, writing small interactive applications for physics lessons.

“As the amount of time I have spent on this has grown, I realised I would love to develop my interest much further and do this full time.”

Looking back on his experience at Concord College, he said: “I’ve really enjoyed working in a friendly supportive physics department.

“There aren’t many schools with so many physics teachers and so much collective expertise on which to draw. Everyone is very open and we have shared many ideas.

“There are so many positives about Concord – the students are so enthusiastic and co-operative which is a bonus.”

Helen became connected with the Acton Burnell-based college when her partner – now husband Steve Williams – began teaching there and she attended numerous events.

She started teaching history at Concord in 2006 as one of just two history teachers at the time and has witnessed the college grow from 230 students to over 600.

Her other roles at the college have included lower school tutor, sixth form tutor, assistant head of humanities and assistant boarding parent.

She said: “Teaching was actually my second career – I had my own business for approximately 20 years.

“I have been teaching for almost 20 years and now want to try something different before I get to retirement age – a fresh challenge that excites me.”

A third staff member is also stepping back from their teaching role.