School uniform project success

Youngsters across Telford & Wrekin have been able to get fresh uniforms before the start of the new year, thanks to the expansion of a project initially started by Woodside councillor Kelly Middleton.

Councillor Middleton has been running the project for three years, and now Telford & Wrekin Council has widened it across the borough with a social media appeal earlier this summer.

Collection points were set up across Telford & Wrekin and anything from T-shirts, trousers, shorts, skirts and sweaters were welcomed.

The campaign has also been reinforced by a mobile collection run through a minibus that has extensively toured specific locations across the borough.

Councillor Middleton said the scheme could make a huge difference to families struggling to meet costs of up to £250 for a new uniform per child.

She said: "It took off because there was a boy whose mum was upset that he was getting bullied because he didn't have the right stuff."

She added: "I have been a single parent on benefits so I know how difficult it is at this time of year with all the uniform to buy and no money."

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People, Education and Lifelong Learning, said: “I am proud that once again we have run the school uniform project to help families struggling to cover the costs of their child’s school clothing.

“This year the need is even more acute because of financial pressures brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know from the support we have had from people across the borough during the last few months what an amazing community we have in Telford and I am delighted that so many people have helped us to support families across the borough by donating items of clothing.”

Councillor Middleton added: “People can still donate to me any day time and either message on my Facebook councillor page or call 07583 053081.”

There are still various collection and distribution points set up over the next couple of days including, The Park Lane Centre in Woodside from 12 to 1.30pm tomorrow and Wednesday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

There will be a session at the Leegate Centre, Leegomery, between 10am and 2pm every day, the Theatre Square in Oakengates tomorrow between 12 and 2pm, at The Wakes in Oakengates from Tuesday to Friday (SEPTEMBER 1 TO 4) from 12 to 2pm, and at Randlay on Saturday from 10 am to 12 noon.