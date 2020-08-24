£31m secured for major new school buildings

Powys County Council is planning to build new schools for both Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown and Brynllywarch Hall School in Kerry.

The council had submitted outline business cases for both projects to the Welsh Government for consideration.

Both have been approved by the Welsh Government's 21st Century Schools Capital Programme Panel and will result in £31m for both special schools.

The decision is subject to approval by the Education Minister.

Councillor Phyl Davies, the authority's cabinet member for education, said the projects would transform the provision available to vulnerable learners.

He said: "I'm delighted that the Welsh Government have approved both outline business cases to build new schools for Ysgol Cedewain and Brynllywarch Hall School.

Committed

"We are committed to transforming education in Powys for all our learners. Not only will these plans help us deliver our ambitious strategy but they are also key elements in transforming and improving additional learning needs provision for our vulnerable learners.

"As part of our Vision 2025, we are committed to providing world-class facilities, especially for our most vulnerable learners.

"The Welsh Government's approval will make this possible and will see an investment of over £31m in our school infrastructure."

The council said that the multi-million pound investment plans will help it deliver its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys, a 10-year strategy that was approved earlier this year.

A total of 75 per cent of the funding for the replacement schools will come from the Welsh Government's 21st Century Schools Capital Programme with the council funding the remaining 25 per cent.

As part of the plans for Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown, the purpose-built and state-of-the-art facilities will include a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms and garden as well as a community café.

The council said the new "purpose-built and flagship community-focused" school for Brynllywarch Hall School in Kerry will have 72 places in "age-appropriate environments" and will include a "modern and innovative learning environment as well as special equipment".