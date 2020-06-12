Successful Telford College alumni in the spotlight with new scheme

The Telford College alumni website – www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/alumni – is open to anyone who has studied at either the Haybridge or King Street campuses over the years.

The list includes former TV ‘Secret Millionaire’ Mo Chaudry and beautician Deborah Mitchell, who has Hollywood A-listers and royalty among her customers.

The lead singer of chart-topping band T’Pau, Carol Decker, and Paralympic gold medal winner Mickey Bushell, are also past students from the campuses.

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students, and the long history and heritage of these two sites.

“Celebrating and acknowledging the success stories of our alumni across so many different sectors is a valuable way of reminding our current students just what is possible for them.

Mo Chaudry at the college’s awards event last year

“Some of our best-known alumni still work with us in a mentoring capacity – and we would love to build relationships with many more of them over the coming months.”

Mo Chaudry returned last year to present the college’s annual awards, and said: “Quite simply, I don’t believe I could have had the success that I’ve been fortunate to enjoy if it was not for this transformational experience.”

Deborah Mitchell, whose Heaven Health & Beauty brand has A-list clients such as Dannii Minogue, Michelle Pfeiffer, and members of the royal family, performed the official opening of the college’s current hair and beauty training academy, The Retreat.

And Emma Cooper, the best-selling author whose debut novel has been published in seven different languages, chose the college as the venue to launch the paperback version of her follow-up story earlier this year.

Benefits for former students signing up to become an official Telford College alumni include keeping up to date with the latest college news, opportunities to mentor students, being able to visit the college to talk about their experiences, and being able to attend awards events as a special guest.

Those interested in getting involved should visit www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/alumni-form/