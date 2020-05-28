Name chosen for new Powys primary school

Ysgol Cwm Banwy will be the name of the new Welsh-medium Church in Wales School that will open, following the closure of Banw Community Primary School and Llanerfyl Church in Wales Foundation School in August.

The decision to merge the two schools and establish a new primary school, located at the current Banw Community Primary School site in Llangadfan, was made by Powys County Council last September.

The name of the new school was discussed by pupils and staff of Banw and Llanerfyl schools, and the local communities were also asked for their views on the school name.

In addition to agreeing the new school name, Betsan Llwyd, current headteacher of Banw Community Primary School, has been appointed Ysgol Cwm Banwy's new headteacher.

Emlyn Thomas, chair of Ysgol Cwm Banwy's temporary governing body, said: "Good progress is being made to get everything in place for the opening of Ysgol Cwm Banwy in September.

"The headteacher and teaching staff have been appointed.

"Our premises are essentially ready, but with some renovation works to be carried out over the summer months.

"Our budget and funding are approved. Work involving the children of the community on the design of the logo and uniform for the new school is ongoing and will be concluded shortly.

"On behalf of all of the school governors, I'm confident that we can look forward to a bright future for this school and for the children of our community."

Headteacher Betsan Llwyd said: "These are exciting times, bringing the possibility of a bright future.

"This is a new beginning, a new opportunity and a new decade for our children in the valley.

"My hopes as a headteacher is to establish a new church school, which is thriving, inclusive and which fulfils objectives that the wider community deserves."

Powys County Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for education and property, said: "I would like to wish governors, staff, parents and pupils all the best as they prepare for a new start as Ysgol Cwm Banwy.

"I look forward to working with all at Ysgol Cwm Banwy as we work together to improve the learner experience for young people in this area."