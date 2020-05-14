Shropshire parents urged to sign up for school transport

The authority said that people who have received confirmation of their child’s school place can submit applications for free school transport. The deadlines is May 31.

Shropshire Council said applications received after the deadline may not be processed in time for the start of the autumn term.

That could lead to some children not being allowed to use the transport until the application has been processed, the authority added.

A council spokesman said: “Is your child attending the nearest and/or catchment secondary school and living three miles or more from school?

“If so, they may be entitled to receive free school transport.

“The authority can also consider transport assistance for secondary aged pupils on income assessed grounds.”

For further information or to apply people can visit www.shropshire.gov.uk/school-transport/available-support/secondary/