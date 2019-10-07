New maths building for Shrewsbury school

The new block has been built at The Priory School in Longden Road, with the help of £40,000 from the Wolfson Foundation.

Michael Barratt, principal of the school, said: “We are delighted to be able to enhance our classroom provision by this new block.

"It provides a brand new learning environment for our young people who are really enjoying learning in the new spaces.

“We were extremely fortunate to be supported by the Wolfson Foundation, who contributed towards the funding of the internal work, specifically the equipment and learning resources that enhance this building for the benefit of our young people.”

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, added: “As a funder of buildings and equipment, we know that changes to a pupil’s classroom environment can transform the way that they learn.

"We are delighted to have supported The Priory School to enable them to make important improvements to their maths classroom, and provide equipment and furniture.

"It is good to hear that the students are enjoying the modernised area."