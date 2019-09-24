Familiar faces galore as Matthew starts job at Shropshire school

That was because Matthew Lawrence was joining his mother, father, brother and sister-in-law on the teaching staff at Concord College in what is believed to be a record for the school.

The Lawrence family’s connection with Concord College - based in Acton Burnell, near Shrewsbury - goes back to 1989, when 62-year-old Tom and his wife Roz were teaching in Tokyo.

They were the days before the internet and Tom’s sister would send over newspaper clippings of job vacancies in the UK. Concord College was on the back of a clipping and Tom decided to apply.

His application led to an interview at the Acton Burnell-based college and he never looked back.

“I liked it so much I cancelled the other three interviews that were scheduled,” Tom said.

He took up the post of English teacher when his first son Tim was only three months old.

It so happened that Concord needed someone to teach French, and Roz had a degree in modern foreign languages. The principal, Tony Morris, asked her to teach some French at the same time as Tom took up his post teaching English.

Roz kept teaching part-time after the couple had three more children and, Tom said: “We became the mother and father of the staff room.”

Tom became head of English and in 2000 was appointed director of studies. He has since become vice principal academic.

The couple have been joined by Tim, now 30, who teaches economics, Tim’s wife Anni, 29, who teaches German, and now Matthew, 24, who joined at the start of the new term to teach economics.

Tom said: “I think it is wonderful to have so many members of the family here together. Between us we are in four different houses.

“Our sons have grown up with mum and dad both working at Concord and they imbue Concord’s news and ethos and hear about it all the time. So it is no surprise they have joined as well.

“When a post has been advertised, they have heard about it so I have to withdraw from the interviewing process if a member of the family applies.

"They all love living in Shropshire and we have the best teaching jobs you can have bar none.

“Anni teaches German and she is expecting a baby at the end of November so perhaps the next generation is on its way.”

Tom and Roz also have two daughters, Anna who teaches in Tokyo, and Rebecca who is in the civil service in London.

Concord's current principal, Neil Hawkins, said: “It is a rare honour to have five members of the Lawrence family within our Concord family. Their commitment to Concord and to our wonderful students is truly exceptional.”