Internet safety child’s play for Telford youngsters

Children at Captain Webb Primary in Dawley to part in the Be Internet Legends programme, which was started by Google and is aimed at children aged between seven and 11 to keep them safe online.

Youngsters were shown Interland, a fun-filled adventure game to make learning about online safety fun and informative.

Rosie Luff, public policy manager at Google UK, said: “We are delighted to visit Captain Webb Primary today to help teach children about how to Be Internet Legends. By getting acquainted with what we believe are the five core areas of online safety, we want to prepare children to have a safe and positive experience online."

Vicki Shotbolt, founder and CEO of Parent Zone, added: "It is essential that children learn to think carefully and critically about what they do and see online. Parent Zone has teamed with Google to teach younger children the essential tools they need to become safe and confident online explorers, helping them be resilient, kind and positive in this digital age.”

In 2017, Google conducted research with more than 200 teachers to learn about their experience with online safety in the classroom. The company found that teachers believe children should start learning about online safety as early as the age of seven and that 99 per cent felt that this should be a part of the curriculum.