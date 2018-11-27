Pupils at Telford school enjoy glimpse of future tech

It is the second day the 35-tonne Titan II is available at the Holy Trinity Academy in Priorslee, and pupils got to grips with virtual reality, augmented reality, robotics and more.

The lorry is full of headsets and consoles as well as top-of-the-range machines including 3D printers, and pupils enjoyed their glimpse of the future yesterday.

The school's deputy head Amanda Welsh said: "The day went really well. We've had children from Year 7 all the way through to Year 11 going in for the hand-on activities.

"The kids all got a lot out of it. They had a quiz to do as they were going around trying all the different things and they all got a prize of a mini robot.

"The hope is that they have been inspired to work in those fields of future technologies."

The Titan II is operated by Electrocomponents plc, and tours the country to share technological innovations with schools and companies.