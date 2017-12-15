Primary school league tables 2017: Telford schools see big improvement

Across Telford & Wrekin, 61 per cent of pupils achieved the Government's benchmark standard, up five per cent from 2016.

The results measure performance by primary school pupils, who have achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at the end of Key Stage Two.

It means Telford & Wrekin has moved up to share the spot of join 77th in the United Kingdom.

St Lawrence C of E Primary School in Weald Moors, Telford, was the area's top performer, with all eight pupils eligible for tests hitting the required levels.

Head of school Mark Lambie said: "We are immensely proud of the children's academic achievements during their time here at St Lawrence. They certainly demonstrated one of our core values of being the best they could be."

Meanwhile, High Ercall Primary School finished second with 22 pupils and St Luke's Catholic Primary School in Telford came third.

It comes after seven primary schools in Shropshire did not meet the Government's floor standard for performance – despite an overall improvement nationally.

Key to results:

A: Number of pupils eligible for assessment in National Curriculum Stage 2 tests.

B: Percentage of pupils achieving Level Four and above in reading.

C: Percentage of pupils achieving Level Four and above in writing.

D: Percentage of pupils achieving Level Four and above in maths.

E: School ranking within its own Local Education Authority

Sarah Roberts, headteacher at High Ercall said: "We're all very proud of the achievements of our pupils they reflect the hard work of the children, parents and staff working in partnership to enable everyone to reach their potential."

Across the country 61 per cent of 11-year-olds who sat this year’s Sats – or national curriculum tests – met Government targets in all three areas compared with 53 per cent last year, according to the Department for Education.

While the number of schools considered to be under-performing has dropped, almost 140,000 children are being taught at mainstream primaries in England which are falling below the Government’s floor standard.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: “We are really pleased about the progress that our primary schools are making. We are continuing to work with schools to seek further improvement in the years to come.

“Perhaps it is no surprise that we have seen this increase this year as we currently have 96 per cent of our primary schools that are rated either good or better than that by Ofsted, which I think is something that everyone can be very proud of.”